Don't Feed the Wildlife

Although it can be tempting to feed a wild animal, it usually causes more harm than help. The ministry of environment has received calls of individuals wanting to feed the local deer population. While it is in good nature, feeding wildlife can have a negative impact.

White tailed deer have thick winter coats, fat reserves, reduced metabolic rate and sedentary behavior, meaning they are adapted to survive severe winters. Deer rely on fat reserves and will naturally lose weight over the winter months. They can go weeks without food and still be healthy. Although some deer starve through winter, trying to help and save them can be harmful.

Allison Henderson, Wildlife Ecologist, explains that straying from their diet can be fatal for deer, "When they eat supplement food, like hay or oats or pellets, if it's not part of their normal winter diet, they can't actual digest it and they end up starving anyways but with a full stomach." Deer have a four part stomach, and rely on microbes to help digest their woody vegetation diet. Carbohydrate-rich foods are dangerous to the animal and can be fatal.

Winter feeding can also cause deer to become more domestic in nature, drawing them out long distances away from their winter cover, which results in increased predation and disease concerns.

Henderson says that there are ways people can help, "Maintaining large blocks of aspen is one of the most important things we can do to support Saskatchewan deer herds through tough winters." These areas provide shelter and food.