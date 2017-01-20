Polls Show Sask Residents Agree with Sask Party on Carbon Tax

A new province-wide Insightrix poll conducted last week and shows a strong majority of Saskatchewan people oppose the Federal Government's plan to impose a federal carbon tax in Saskatchewan.

The poll was conducted between January 9th and 12th, 2017 and asked the question "Do you support or oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to impose a carbon tax on Saskatchewan?"

Out of the people who responded, 73 per-cent said they opposed the carbon tax, to which 56 per-cent them were strongly opposed. Only 27 per-cent of people supported the carbon tax, with only 9 per-cent saying they strongly support it.

Premier Brad Wall has been an opponent of the tax since it was introduced by the Federal Government. Wall has always stated that the tax will hurt Saskatchewan growth and jobs if implemented. He says this latest information shows that his point of view is also in line with what people of the province believe.

Wall stated he feels the NDP is out of touch and out of step with a the majority of Saskatchewan people, after he went on to remind residents that the NDP opposition party did not support a government vote in the provincial legislature opposing the carbon tax.

The poll, conducted by Insightrix Research was commissioned by the SaskParty. They surveyed 803 respondents online from its online panel of Saskatchewan residents.