Sask Manufacturing Sales Growth Leads Nation

November manufacturing sales in Saskatchewan were up 12.2 per cent over last year (seasonally adjusted), the highest percentage increase among the provinces, according to Statistics Canada. On a national basis, sales were up only 2.1 per cent.

“With sales up almost six times the national average, the manufacturing sector is showing signs of strength with a significant recovery in November,” Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “The challenges we have faced over the last two years with lower resource prices has had an impact on the labour market and other sectors, but forecasts and other signs show our economy will rebound in 2017."

All of the provinces posted year over year gains (seasonally adjusted) in November.



Major gains for Saskatchewan were recorded in food production, up 25.9 per cent (seasonally unadjusted) and wood products up 22.1 per cent between January 2016 and November 2016 when compared to the same period in 2015.