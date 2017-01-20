Lottery Winner in Kyle

Lorna Sather from Kyle is Lotto Max's newest winner. Sathers found the ticket in her wallet a week after the draw, when she was buying a new lottery ticket. After checking it, she discovered she had won $100,000 on the December 23rd draw.

“I only realized I had the ticket when I went to pay,” Sathers says in a media release. “So I took it to the self-checker and just sort of assumed it wouldn’t be a winner.”

Sather said she didn’t have her glasses, so she couldn’t see the numbers clearly on the screen. “I saw a bunch of zeros, but I couldn’t count how many there were,” she said. “I went back to the truck and said to my husband, ‘I don’t know what I won, but I won big!’”

After checking the ticket a second time, Sather discovered her ticket had won $100,000.

Her and her husband plan to use the winnings to pay bills and install hardwood floors in the house they are building.