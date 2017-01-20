Rosetown RCMP Report January 12th-19th

Rosetown RCMP Media Release for the Week of January 12 to January 19, 2017

PLEASE NOTE: All Times are in the 24hr (military time) clock format.

2017 Jan 16 at 10:10hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment received a complaint of a stolen vehicle. The white 2004 GMC Sierra pick up truck, was stolen from a farm in the RM of Monet, near Elrose, SK. At some point between January 4th and January 16, culprits gained entry to a shed where the truck was stored and made off with the vehicle. The truck has a slip tank and tool box in the back that are also white in colour, along with running boards and chrome wheels.

2017 Jan 16 at 16:00hrs: Members of the Rosetown Traffic unit responded to a call of a male walking along the tracks near Zealandia. The male was located and was apparently trying to make his way back to Saskatoon. The 26yr old Saskatoon man was provided with assistance in order to secure a ride back to Saskatoon.

2017 Jan 16 at 18:39hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended the scene of a vehicle collision with a deer, on Hwy 7 near Tessier. There were no personal injuries, the vehicle was not drivable and had to be towed.

2017 Jan 18 at 08:55hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment received a call of an abandoned vehicle that had been sitting on the Fortune Rd for the past few days. Members attended and check the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen from Kindersley the week prior. The truck was towed to Rosetown and the investigation is on going.

2017 Jan 18 at 10:20hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment responded to a call of a child being left alone at home. The child was located safe and sound, the parents were contacted. Investigation continues.

2017 Jan 18 at 11:58hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment and Delisle Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire on Highway 7 near Tessier, SK. Fire was not suspicious in nature and there were no injuries.

During the past week: Members of the Rosetown Detachment dealt with 6 erratic driving calls.

Rosetown Detachment & Traffic Services Members issued 45 traffic tickets during the past week.