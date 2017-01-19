UPDATE: Missing Kindersley Student Found

Sask Manufacturing Sales Growth Leads Nation November manufacturing sales in Saskatchewan were up 12.2 per cent over last year (seasonally adjusted), the highest percentage increase among the provinces, according to Statistics Canada. On a…

Road Work Affecting Travel on Highway 7 Drivers travelling from West Central Saskatchewan into Alberta or vice versa may experience delays until next week. Work is being done adjacent to highway 7, 32 kilometres west of Kindersley to 31…

Annual Ice Races Coming Back to West Central Saskatchewan February 18th, 2017 the annual Ice Races in West Central Saskatchewan will be making a return after a 1 year hiatus, due to Mother Nature. Last year's event was cancelled because the ice melted and…

Leader Curling Rink Update Leader's curling rink was condemned this past October after structural damage was found in the roof. Since then, a committee has been formed with the task of fundraising for a new rink. Curling Rink…

Travellers Beware: Yellow Fever Vaccination Shortage Travelers looking to escape the long, cold Canadian winter should be sure to check for any vaccinations that may be necessary to travel to specific destinations. North America is currently…

SLGA Hands Out More Than $1 Million in Gaming Grants The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has given approximately $1.3 million worth of grants to charitable groups and organizations across the province. Last year local charitable…

More Students Attending Areas Schools Many schools in the area have been noting an increase in students this year compared to last year. Many factors are attributed to the growth, including the growth in the oil and gas industry. Walter…

Record for Power Use in the Province Records continue to be broken in Saskatchewan when it comes to using power; three times in the last month and a half to be exact. A new peak for power consumption was reached by homes and businesses…

Rosetown Youth Center Set to Open January 28th The long awaited Rosetown Youth Center is nearing completion and should be all set to open before the end of January. Movers got most of the equipment moved in this week, and a team of cleaners will…

Program Aims to Give Saskatchewan Stroke Patients Better Care The Saskatchewan Acute Stroke Pathway was launched this week and aims to improve the quality of care stroke patients receive in the province. The Pathway establishes regular protocols for…

Peak of Flu Season Yet to Come As influenza activity picks up across Canada and Saskatchewan, health officials are reminding residents it’s not too late to get a flu shot. "Actually if you haven't had it yet you are very much…

Busy Year for Crime Stoppers in 2016 It was once again a busy year for Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers in 2016. Officials involved with the program released their yearly statistics involving calls, text messages, and typed tips to assist in…

Deadly Substance Found in Drugs Seized by Kindersley RCMP On January 13, 2017, RCMP Kindersley detachment was advised by the Health Canada Drug Analysis Centre that traces of the substance known as W-18 were found in one of three counterfeit Oxycodone…

Back Pain More Common in Rural Areas People who are living in rural and remote areas are about 30% more likely to experience back pain. Those who are working in the agricultural industry are at a higher risk. Physical Therapist with the…