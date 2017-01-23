New Equipment to Become More Energy Efficient

An amendment to Canada's Energy Efficiency Regulations will force manufactures to make 20 types of products run more efficiently.

Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr announced the amendment in a bid to help save citizens billions of dollars in energy costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The amendment is expected to affect household appliances such as refrigerators, cloths washers and commercial equipment such as ice makers and electric motors, a statement from the Natural Resources Department said.

Around $1.8 billion in energy cost is expected to be saved by Canadians by 2030, reducing around .7 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in that year.

The statement also claimed the amendment will help to align Canada's energy efficiency standards with those of the United States by 2020, as agreed by Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama in the March 2016 Joint Statement on Climate, Energy and Arctic Leadership.

"This amendment to the Energy Efficiency Regulations is good news for Canadian consumers and industry. It will save energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and, by harmonizing standards with the U.S., facilitate trade while reducing costs for product testing," said Jim Carr, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources.

Energy efficiency regulations are recognized as one of the most cost-effective tools for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and are used in almost 50 countries as a cornerstone of national climate change policies, the release stated.

The amendment to the Energy Efficiency Regulations was published on December 28, 2016, in the Canada Gazette Part II, following a 75-day public comment period. The regulations, which reflect input from business and consumer stakeholder organizations, will come into effect six months after publication.