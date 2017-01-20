Search Begins for Firms to Build New Aquatic Centre

The next stage for the Town of Kindersley's planning towards a new aquatic centre has officially begun.

Council and administration are now searching for construction companies whom are interested in designing and constructing the facility.

Companies interested in offering their services to work on the anticipated project are to submit their proposals until the deadline of February 8, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. The Town of Kindersley have created a Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) containing information on the matter. It is displayed on both Sask Tenders and the town's websites, and offers proponents to use cost-benefit analysis and determine the best method for constructing the new centre; whether the project will be for an outdoor pool, indoor pool, or an outdoor pool capable of enclosement in the future will be resolved in this process.

Mayor Rod Perkins and the town's councillors have set a goal for construction of the centre to begin later this year and open for service in 2018. Council has expressed interest in creating a facility which offers both competitive and leisure aquatic activities for residents and visitors. No final budget has been determined by council as of yet, but it will be determined once the cost of construction for the project and return on investment have been identified.

“Building the new aquatic centre is a top priority for council, and our goal is to see construction begin as soon as possible so that we can provide aquatic programs again in Kindersley,” said Ken Francis, Deputy Mayor of Kindersley. “We are eager to see the interest the REOI generates.”

Council expects the REOI to collect a number of pool design submissions during this procedure. Councillors are anticipating a wide range of construction plans to propose a variety of options including cost, materials, and use of all or a portion of the existing swimming pool.

The REOI Aquatic Facility Project can be viewed online at www.kindersley.ca/bids.