Kindersley, Eston, Kerrobert Weekly RCMP Report

RCMP responded to 70 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, the Town of Kerrobert, Brock, the RM of Netherhill, the RM of Major, the RM of Winslow, the RM of Antelope Park, the RM of Snipe Lake, Eatonia, Dodsland, the RM of Winslow, Plenty, and the RM of Mariposa in the past week.

The following is an RCMP report detailing the calls and dispatches made between 6:00 A.M. on Friday, January 13th to 6:00 A.M. on January 20th.



-911 Act- Hang up

- X6 False Alarm

- X3 Assault

- X2 Assistance to General Public

- X4 Break and Enter

- Disturbing the peace- Intoxicated person

- Driving without due care and attention

- Failure to comply with release conditions- 33 year old male under electronic monitoring has been arrested and remanded to appear in Saskatoon Provincial court on January 20th, 2017.

- Forcible Confinement

- X2 Fraud

- Harassing Communications

- Impaired Driving

- Lost wallet

- Liquor License Act

- X2 Mental Health Act

- X3 Mischief

- X10 Motor Vehicle Collisions

- X8 Traffic Violations

- Theft Over $5000- Stolen Trailer

- X5 Theft Under $5000-

- Person Reported Missing- Missing Youth located

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

- Stalking

- Suspicious Person

- X3 Theft of Motor Vehicle

- X3 Traffic Hazzard

- Wellbeing Check