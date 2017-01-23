Sun West School's New Initiative: PeBL

An interesting and fairly new innovation is being rolled out in Sun West schools. It's called the Personalized electronically Blended Learning (PeBL) initiative, it's made to help students with different learning styles thrive, and uses technology to do so.

PeBL was first introduced in the 2015-16 school year. Classrooms with PeBL have flexible classroom spaces specifically designed to support a variety of learning styles. Essentially students are given a curriculum with assignments and projects to finish thoughout the year and are alowed to choose the manner in which they would like to achieve said projects.

Jeff Sopczak, Principal of RCHS, spoke with us about why they've decided to try an new approach to learning.

"One of the reasons is -- many students learn differently, they learn differently from how we (Teachers) learn, they learn differently from each other. So basically what we're doing with PeBL, we're looking to set a strategy or processes to be used by and with the students to help each student better engage with the material they're taking."

Camille Hounjet's Grade 8 Class

We asked Sopczak how far along RCHS is to implementing PeBL into their classrooms.

"In our school it's probably safe to say that almost every grade 7, 8, 9 student has been using parts of PeBL in their classrooms and they've been exposed to it. Many of them probably would know it's PeBL, others may not know it's connected to PeBL but their learning different strategies. In grade 10, 11, 12 probably a good number of students have had exposure to it as teachers are picking parts of their content to use PeBL strategies with."

It's not just the students that need to get use to PeBL though, teachers have to adjust to the new format as well.

"As far as the teachers and us implementing it, we have a pretty good size group of teachers who are very well versed and heavy into the implementation of it. The large majority of our teachers are doing a bit more every month as their trying to basically synthesize this new concept into what already familiar and how to use it."

Rebekka Burton's Grade 2 class at Walter Aseltine that has already transitioned to a PeBL classroom format

While technology will play a part in PeBL, it will only be used where necessary.

"It's not like every kid is using an Ipad," said Sopczak. "but where technology does play, there's content the teacher will have organized when a student is ready to get to that, rather than having to have a teacher tell them, they can take the laptop, they can take the Ipad, they can go to that next part of instruction and they can start on it."

Jeff said while this new initiative is quite different from the classic learning style, it still comes down to the basics -- good teaching, students putting in an effort and people working together to find the best way to make it happen.