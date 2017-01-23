Prairie Spirit's Official Reaction to the Perrins Report

Outdoor learning takes place at Aberdeen Composite, of the Prairie Spirit School Division.

A report commissioned by the Saskatchewan government to review how it might restructure its K-12 education system has delivered several different options.

Official Perrins Report

Dan Perrins, a longtime civil servant, looked at best practices and variations across Canadian jurisdictions, but according to him, there was no clear preferred method of governance or administration. The report suggests moving to several different governance models, none of which seem to include something similar to status quo, as an option. This has troubled Prairie Spirit's Larry Pavloff, Board Chair of the Prairie Spirit School Division.

The official response to the Perrins Report by Prairie Spirit School Division

Pavloff touched on several different elements of the report, one of which, seems to be that the report seems to take aim at all the public school boards in the province, and seems to rather curiously omit the other school boards across the province, 8 Roman Catholic, 1 Protestant and 1 Francophone. Pavloff notes that if they were to do some large full scale amalgamation, that they should include all school boards in that decision.

Pavloff also touches on the strengths of the current system, and why he thinks those strengths would be harmed by the proposed changes to the governance model.

Pavloff also discusses the democratic process that elects board members, under the current system and how that may change for the worse, if any of the proposed ideas take shape.