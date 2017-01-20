House Fire in RM of Rudy: Man Unaccounted For

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on January 20th, Outlook RCMP responded to a call of a house fire in the RM of Rudy near Glenside, SK.

Also attending were the Outlook Fire Department, Hanley Fire Department and Outlook EMS. Upon arrival, members found the house fully engulfed in flames. Two female adults had managed to escape the structure without injury.

However, a 70-year-old male did not get out of the house and is unaccounted for. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, however it is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

Fire investigators are at the scene today as well as the Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.