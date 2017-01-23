Road Advisory from the R.M. of Kindersley

Although it can be tempting to feed a wild animal, it usually causes more harm than help. The ministry of environment has received calls of individuals wanting to feed the local deer population.…
An amendment to Canada's Energy Efficiency Regulations will force manufactures to make 20 types of products run more efficiently. Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr announced the amendment…
Wilkie RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in solving a mischief that occurred on the 200 block of Main Street in the Town of Scott. Sometime between January 8th and January 15th, 2017, a…
The next stage for the Town of Kindersley's planning towards a new aquatic centre has officially begun. Council and administration are now searching for construction companies whom are interested in…
At approximately 12:20 a.m. on January 20th, Outlook RCMP responded to a call of a house fire in the RM of Rudy near Glenside, SK. Also attending were the Outlook Fire Department, Hanley Fire…
RCMP responded to 70 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, the Town of Kerrobert, Brock, the RM of Netherhill, the RM of Major, the RM of Winslow, the RM of Antelope Park, the RM of Snipe…
A hitchhiking robot called a “hitchbot” has been traveling across Canada and recently spent time in Kindersley and is now in Kerrobert. This hitchbot is one of 22 robots created by grade 4 and 5…
UPDATE The following information was provided by the Kindersley RCMP: Missing youth Michael Brown has been located and is safe. The Kindersley RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their…
Lorna Sather from Kyle is Lotto Max's newest winner. Sathers found the ticket in her wallet a week after the draw, when she was buying a new lottery ticket. After checking it, she discovered she had…
Rosetown RCMP Media Release for the Week of January 12 to January 19, 2017 PLEASE NOTE: All Times are in the 24hr (military time) clock format. 2017 Jan 16 at 10:10hrs: Members of the Rosetown…
A new province-wide Insightrix poll conducted last week and shows a strong majority of Saskatchewan people oppose the Federal Government's plan to impose a federal carbon tax in Saskatchewan. The…
November manufacturing sales in Saskatchewan were up 12.2 per cent over last year (seasonally adjusted), the highest percentage increase among the provinces, according to Statistics Canada. On a…
Drivers travelling from West Central Saskatchewan into Alberta or vice versa may experience delays until next week. Work is being done adjacent to highway 7, 32 kilometres west of Kindersley to 31…
February 18th, 2017 the annual Ice Races in West Central Saskatchewan will be making a return after a 1 year hiatus, due to Mother Nature. Last year's event was cancelled because the ice melted and…
Leader's curling rink was condemned this past October after structural damage was found in the roof. Since then, a committee has been formed with the task of fundraising for a new rink. Curling Rink…