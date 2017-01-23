Road Advisory from the R.M. of Kindersley

The R.M. of Kindersley has issued a road advisory due to the warmer weather this past week to protect the infrastructure of the roads.

The R.M is requesting drivers to stick to traveling during the cooler times of the day such as the early morning and evening to avoid any road damage.

If West Central Saskatchewan gets wet snow that can cause even more road problems.

Community Safety Officer Pam Wake talked about the road conditions in the R.M. of Kindersley.

Wake also added that people can check for updates at the R.M. of Kindersley website.

There are currently no road bans or restrictions, the R.M. is just asking drivers to use discretion and avoid driving in the warmer parts of the day such as the afternoon when the sun is shining.