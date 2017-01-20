Wilkie RCMP Investigating Damage to Vehicle

Wilkie RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in solving a mischief that occurred on the 200 block of Main Street in the Town of Scott. Sometime between January 8th and January 15th, 2017, a grain truck parked on private property sustained damage to the windshield, windows, head lights, and the wooden box. The damage is estimated to be over $1000

Anyone with information about these or any other crimes in local areas are asked to please call the Unity RCMP at (306) 228-6300, the Wilkie RCMP at (306) 843-3480 or the Macklin RCMP at (306) 753-2171. If you prefer to remain anonymous please call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers with your information at 1-800-222-8477, or *8477 on the Sasktel Mobility Network.