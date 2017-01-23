Anita Pearce Comes to Rosetown

Gospel and country singer, Anita Pearce, came to Rosetown to perform at the Community Church both on Saturday and Sunday. Anita has been travelling for years now with her gospel music all over Canada and the World.

Pearce says that she has been performing for a lifetime, "I went to a small bible school and then when I graduated some oppurtunities came up and so I started to travel and to sing and speak in many many places. So I've been doing that for a long time."

She tends to perform in smaller communities although it varies from time to time. "I like to go to the little places, like Rosetown. Maybe not a little place but a great town."

Anita has been in over 40 countries to sing her music, including stops in europe, asia and africa. "When you travel this long and in that many places. My purpose in travelling is to share hope with people."

She says her favourite part of the whole experience is connecting with people, "People are very precious, there's a few odd ones but I suppose I'm fairly odd too. Of course I like to share singing and speaking but the joy is when I know people can respond."

