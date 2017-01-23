Red Lions Ladies Night Out

The Kindersley Red Lions held their annual Ladies Night Out Fundraiser on Saturday.

Organizer, Robin Bowden, said the night was a huge success, "It was really really good, lots of people there. The hockey players did an excellent job of running it all night long. The sponsers that sent stuff for us to raffle and auction off were excellent." The night consisted of supper, photo booth, raffles, auctions and DJ. "The players run everything, they serve the ladies at the tables, they do the set up and clean up and drive everyone home. So they really do it all."

The Red Lions hockey club does two fundraisers every year, this being one of them. The funds go towards running the hockey club. Bowden says that with only charging 5 dollars at the door to get into a game, you have to do a few fundraisers to cover larger costs such as jerseys and ice time.

Robin also gives a huge thanks to the ladies who came to the event and the hockey players that made the night go so smoothly.

The Red Lions Senior hockey team also finished their regular season this past weekend and will be heading to the Senior 'A' Provincials in February.